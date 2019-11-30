If you weren’t able to catch some of the amazing Black Friday deals, there’s still time! We’ve got a few of our favorite deals below; be sure to check out our Holiday Shopping Guide for a complete listing!

Illuminati

Built-in light meters can give you incorrect exposure readings and wrong color information. This is where an Illuminati comes in. The new IM-150 light meter will help you setup your lights faster than ever, and let you spend less time fixing bad color balance! Illuminati pairs seamlessly with your smartphone, letting you receive readings with the tap of a button. Regularly $399.99, you can save 20% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Platypod

Platypod — the tripod plate that will have you leaving your tripod behind — is offering some great bundle deals. This light, small, practical tripod plate is perfect for mounting your camera via a ball head, your strobes or any number of accessories. It’s strong enough to hold your heavy DSLR and telephoto lens, yet light enough to take on your travels. Because it doesn’t look like a normal tripod, you can take this virtually anywhere in the world and get a stable shot. Here are all the bundles Platypod is offering:

Max Macro Bundle: Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279.

Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279. Ultra Compact Travel Bundle: Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109.

Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109. Accessorize Your Platypod: Includes two LitraTorch 2.0 lights and a multi-accessory kit. Get a gooseneck set for free! $239 value for just $209.

Skylum

Skylum is offering the new Luminar 4 plus some great added bonuses at up to 75% off! With Luminar 4, you’ll get to take advantage of a reworked interface, giving you easier access to all the program’s tools. Plus you can start replacing skies with AI Sky Replacement, and fine-tuning your portraits with AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer!

You can choose to receive Luminar 4 and two extras for $79, five extras for $99 or all the extras for $129. Here’s what you can select from:

PDF Expert, an $80 value

Envira Gallery free plan, plus 30% off other plans, a $29 value

A free year of ViewBug’s Pro plan, a $118 value

A $75 discount to Xpozer

Three month of Clipchamp’s Create account, an $80 value

A free book fro Rocky Nook

Free looks from Luminar, a $25 value

Once you’re done with your purchase, be sure to come back to Photofocus and get your FREE Luminar 4 Photofocus Bundle! Click here for more information.

Xpozer

Fill your walls with Xpozer’s great Black Friday promotions! You can get a single print and frame for just $111.96 (originally $139.95), or a 4Pack for $243.16 (originally $303.95). We’ve been testing out the Xpozer system recently and absolutely love how easy it is. You can change out prints with your Xpozer frame in a matter of seconds!

Lume Cube

Get up to 20% off the newly-released Lume Cube 2.0, a waterproof, self-contained LED light that’s perfect for photo and video work. The Lume Cube 2.0 comes with a softening diffuser and CTO gel, as well ass a Modification Frame so you can mount gels and diffusers. You can also save on the Lume Cube Panel, a bi-color LED light, as well as the Lume Cube AIR.

DxO

Get a whopping 50% off the new DxO PhotoLab 3 and NIK Collection, offering you great ways to manage and edit your photos. Upgrades are also half off!

DxO PhotoLab 3 just added a bunch of new features, including a brand-new HSL tool, which gives you fine-tuned control over the colors that appear on your images. You can read about this and other upgrades to see in PhotoLab 3 here.

NIK Collection also just received a huge update, which includes 10 new film types. Check out our first look at the new Silver Efex Pro, a part of the NIK Collection.

Matt Kloskowski

Learn the ins and outs of creating visual impact to your photographs with Matt Kloskowski’s “No Light? No Problem” course. This 90-minute course is 10% off, and will walk you through editing in Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and ON1 2020. Want to get started with some of Matt’s tools? Check out his free toolkit, exclusively for Photofocus readers.

Perfectly Clear Complete and the Power Up bundle

Need to enhance your photographs? Sharpen your portraits? Bring some color back to your landscapes? Check out Perfectly Clear, which helps bring your photographs to life through artificial intelligence. Just updated to version 3.9, Perfectly Clear is offering $70 off in savings, in addition to 20% off all presets!

Once you get Perfectly Clear (or if you already have it), be sure to check out the Power Up bundle, developed by our team here at Photofocus. It’s an exclusive set of presets and Looks to get you started. Originally $179, you can get the complete bundle for just $49! Visit the Photofocus Store to learn more.

Experience a Santa Fe Workshop

Santa Fe Workshops gives you the opportunity to travel around the world and learn photography techniques! Use the code SPRING10% to receive 10% off for the first six people who register for any of the following:

Introduction to Photographic Lighting, with Nick Rapaz

A Natural Eye: The Expressive Landscape, with Eddie Soloway

Environmental Portraiture, with Kevin Kubota

Personal Mythologies + Painterly Images, with Tami Bone

Visual Storytelling: Get Started, with Bob Sacha

Cutting-Edge Lighting Techniques, with Michael Clark

Daring to See the World in New Ways, with Maggie Steber

Travel Photography: The Poetry of Place, with Jim Richardson

Shadow and Light in Black & White, with Renie Haiduk

Bringing Ideas to Life: Crafting Personal Projects, with Brandon Thibodeaux

Collecting and Creating the Digital Collage, with Fran Forman

Capture One

Capture One is offering 30% off all its products with the code BLACK-FRIDAY-19. Plus, when you buy Capture One Pro 12, you’ll get a free upgrade to the recently announced Capture One Pro 20 when it’s released!

Great for editing your photographs, Capture One Pro is also one of the best solutions to tethering you’ll find. You can control your camera right from the interface and instantly bring it into Capture One with ease!

X-Rite

X-Rite is offering some great discounts on its calibration products. These are perfect for making sure your computer’s colors are perfect before going to print, and making sure your printer is spot-on! You can get a $200 instant rebate on the i1Photo Pro 2, which lets you create custom camera, monitor, projector, scanner and RGB printer profiles. You can even calibrate your phone with X-Rite ColorTRUE free mobile apps for iOS!

Finally, look for savings on the ColorChecker Passport Photo 2, i1 Display Pro and i1 Studio products.

Serge Ramelli

Serge Ramelli is offering 40% off his Lightroom Universe Masterclass Bundle! In this course, master your photography bundle using the full Adobe Lightroom suite! Included are 96 lessons with over nine hours of training and 85 RAW files. You’ll learn Lightroom Classic, Lightroom and Lightroom Mobile.

You’ll learn how to import and organize photos, retouching techniques, creating and working with presets, HDR modes and more!

Drobo

Get 10% off any product in the Drobo Store with the code PHOTOFOCUS! Protect your photos, video and other data with products like the Drobo 5D3, 5C and 8D. Using BeyondRAID technology, you can pool disk drives together for increased capacity and reliability. Prevent data loss with Drobo!