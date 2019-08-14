Do you have a Husky?

I am about to blow your mind with my amazing new purchase, and I am going to blow it again when I tell you it was only $70! First, I can’t take full credit for this as my dear friend, Bob Grutzmacher, brought it to my attention. Bob is a super talented wildlife photographer and a DIY genius. I have a handful of his photography tools in my studio that I can share with you in the future, but for now, let me share one of my favorites.

Husky Tool Box

Take a look at this beauty! It’s the Husky 22 in. Connect Rolling System Tool Box. I honestly have never been so excited for a toolbox in my life because this sucker helped me eliminate three backpacks and one pelican case.

Raise your hand if you’re like me and you don’t have enough storage space in your studio/home office so you have resorted to stuffing equipment, cords and other odds and ends into random backpacks that you are currently using. Anyone!?!? Frankly, I’m a little ashamed to tell you how many backpacks I have things shoved into but not any more folks.

Wheels

Everything is organized and neatly stacked in the corner of my office on wheels. Yes, you heard me right, this whole contraption is on wheels and roughly weighs 53.8 pounds fully packed with all my gear.

I don’t know about you, but I refuse to break my back trying to carry things anymore. I am not as young as I once was and my husband is getting a little tired of lugging my gear back and forth.

Add-ons

This case is completely customizable and expandable. I can take as many or as little totes as I need. I don’t have to take the whole thing on every shoot.

However, I can buy more totes if needed — which I did. I purchased the 5-Compartment Connect System Tool Caddy Small Parts Organizer for my speedlights and their accessories, and to be honest I’ll probably get more in the future. They have a double-decker that looks really tempting. The whole system has been extremely versatile and one of my favorite purchases as of recent and I couldn’t be happier.

Big thanks to Bob for sharing the idea and for Home Depot for being my one-stop-shop for all things photography. :)