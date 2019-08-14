Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Do you have a Husky?

I am about to blow your mind with my amazing new purchase, and I am going to blow it again when I tell you it was only $70! First, I can’t take full credit for this as my dear friend, Bob Grutzmacher, brought it to my attention. Bob is a super talented wildlife photographer and a DIY genius. I have a handful of his photography tools in my studio that I can share with you in the future, but for now, let me share one of my favorites.

Husky Tool Box

Take a look at this beauty! It’s the Husky 22 in. Connect Rolling System Tool Box. I honestly have never been so excited for a toolbox in my life because this sucker helped me eliminate three backpacks and one pelican case.

Raise your hand if you’re like me and you don’t have enough storage space in your studio/home office so you have resorted to stuffing equipment, cords and other odds and ends into random backpacks that you are currently using. Anyone!?!? Frankly, I’m a little ashamed to tell you how many backpacks I have things shoved into but not any more folks.

Wheels

Everything is organized and neatly stacked in the corner of my office on wheels. Yes, you heard me right, this whole contraption is on wheels and roughly weighs 53.8 pounds fully packed with all my gear.

I don’t know about you, but I refuse to break my back trying to carry things anymore. I am not as young as I once was and my husband is getting a little tired of lugging my gear back and forth.

Add-ons

22 in. Connect Cantilever Tool Box
22 in. 22-Compartment Connect Cantilever Organizer for Small Parts Organizer
5-Compartment Connect System Tool Caddy Small Parts Organizer in Black

This case is completely customizable and expandable. I can take as many or as little totes as I need. I don’t have to take the whole thing on every shoot.

However, I can buy more totes if needed — which I did. I purchased the 5-Compartment Connect System Tool Caddy Small Parts Organizer for my speedlights and their accessories, and to be honest I’ll probably get more in the future. They have a double-decker that looks really tempting. The whole system has been extremely versatile and one of my favorite purchases as of recent and I couldn’t be happier.

Big thanks to Bob for sharing the idea and for Home Depot for being my one-stop-shop for all things photography. :)

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Outdoor photography at Oak Creek, part one

Outdoor photography at Oak Creek, part one

Light painting with your drone

Light painting with your drone

Portrait Tips: Waterfalls and speedlights

Portrait Tips: Waterfalls and speedlights

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.