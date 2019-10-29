A couple of days ago, I made an interview at PhotoPlus with Tony Wisniewski from ZEISS. He introduced me to their line of lenses, and I’ve learned very interesting information about their technology. Here’s what he shared with me.

ZEISS has been around for 140 years, offering scientific expertise on everything optics: From microscopes to ophthalmology equipment to planetariums. They made their entrance in the world of photography lenses about 125 years ago (I wasn’t very old back then…). The ZEISS company has always been very selective on the lenses they manufacture. They deliver high-quality optics with high-quality standards and they’re also widely known for their “ZEISS Look.”

What’s the ZEISS Look?

It’s a combination of three top-class technology elements.

True colors

The ZEISS *T multi-layer coating allows photographers to capture true, clear and natural colors.

Sharpness

A high level of definition that gives crisp images and high micro contrast up to the edges.

3D pop

A wide-open aperture provides a harmonious bokeh to separate the areas in focus from the rest of the image.

What’s available?

The brand offers three lines for both DSLR and mirrorless technologies.

On the mirrorless side:

ZEISS Batis Lenses (autofocus lenses for full-frame Sony cameras)

ZEISS Loxia Lenses (manual focus lenses for full-frame Sony cameras)

ZEISS Touit Lenses (autofocus lenses for APS-C Sony and Fuji cameras)

On the SLR side:

ZEISS Otus Lenses (medium format look, manual focus lenses for full-frame Canon and Nikon)

ZEISS Milvus Lenses (high-resolution look, manual focus lenses for full-frame Canon and Nikon)

ZEISS Classic Lenses (manual focus lenses for full-frame Canon and Nikon)

More on the Batis lenses line

Because I am a Sony full-frame photographer, the Batis line got all my attention. With no surprise, I learned it was indeed their preferred line amongst amateur and professional photographers. The line offers five lenses, all prime focal length: 18mm, 25mm, 40mm, 85mm and 135mm.

This line is made to suit a wide variety of photography, from street to portrait to landscape and more. Every lens provides super-fast and quiet autofocus (yes please!) and works with all the technology Sony has put into their camera.

A unique focal length

Perhaps you’ve already noticed it: ZEISS the only company offering the 40mm as a general-purpose photography lens. I’ve often heard that a 50mm was the closest from what the eye can see (you can read more about “normal lenses” on this great article written by my colleague Mike Hagen). With this unique focal length, the 40mm falls into a sweet spot between the 35mm and the 50mm, offering a very versatile product. It’s also known for its close focus and for being very comfortable and cost-effective. That gives food for thought when you are considering adding a new lens to your bag.

Leaving the booth, my curiosity has definitely been triggered. I ever have the opportunity to shoot sports with one of the Batis lenses, I’ll make sure to share my experience, thoughts and images on a new article. If you own yourself a ZEISS lens, please share your thoughts right under this article. I’d love to read your comments on it. See you next time!