When you commit to using prime lenses on your photo or video project, you need to develop a working style that is precise. Planning and precision will be your friends when you deal with fixed focal length style lenses. In this ThinkTAP Learn video, instructors Richard Harrington and James Ball discuss how to develop a style of working with prime lenses that fits your workflow.

