Daylight saving time: You changed your clocks, how about your camera?

Cameras have clocks in them. Today is the first day of Daylight Saving Time for 2019. I know you’ve already changed your clocks, so now is the time to pull out all of your cameras and set their date/time to Daylight Saving Time too. This only takes a minute to do. It saves a lot of confusion later especially if you are shooting an event with a second shooter.

If you don’t know how to do this check your camera’s manual. Lost it? No problem. Google the manufacturer, model and include the word manual and you’ll get a link to view it right in your browser or download it. I keep manuals for all my cameras on my smartphone.

The easy way or…

Yes, you can change the time on a set of photos in Lightroom and now in Bridge, but why go to all that extra work?

Change your cameras’ date and time to Daylight Saving Time — right now!

