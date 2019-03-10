Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Change your cameras to Daylight Saving Time right now!

Daylight saving time: You changed your clocks, how about your camera?

0

Cameras have clocks in them. Today is the first day of Daylight Saving Time for 2019. I know you’ve already changed your clocks, so now is the time to pull out all of your cameras and set their date/time to Daylight Saving Time too. This only takes a minute to do. It saves a lot of confusion later especially if you are shooting an event with a second shooter.

If you don’t know how to do this check your camera’s manual. Lost it? No problem. Google the manufacturer, model and include the word manual and you’ll get a link to view it right in your browser or download it. I keep manuals for all my cameras on my smartphone.

The easy way or…

Yes, you can change the time on a set of photos in Lightroom and now in Bridge, but why go to all that extra work?

Change your cameras’ date and time to Daylight Saving Time — right now!

Opening photo:

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share your thoughts