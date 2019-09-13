Share this post with your friends:
Creative composites with Joel Grimes

Have you ever wondered what it takes to make exquisite photographs, transforming any boring photo into something spectacular? On Monday, September 16, 2019, join Canon Explorer of Light and photography educator Joel Grimes for a free photography masterclass!

The webinar begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

In this masterclass, Joel will be going over his composite workflow, and he’ll reveal his “secret sauce” to building composites that have been his life’s work. Webinar topics include determining the correct background for your subject, powerful tools to guide your inspiration and creativity, creating a body of work and how to make composites feel real and get a “wow” every time.

Plus, all attendees will receive two free bonus gifts — “Behind the Lens” and “Ten Steps to Becoming a Successful Photographer.”

Register now! The FREE masterclass begins Monday, September 16, 2019 at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

