Photographing deserts can be challenging. The color can be dull, and there might not be much action taking place. So how do you take your desert photographs to the next level? In this video, Serge Ramelli photographs the Desert of Dubai from a Hot Air Balloon, and shows us how to get the best looking photos possible.

Once he’s done shooting, he’ll take us into Lightroom Classic and Photoshop, showing how to move dunes around and to replace skies.

