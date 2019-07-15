Share this post with your friends:
Creating a D.I.Y. lightbox

Try this fun afternoon project — you just need a sheet of white acrylic (mine is 900mm x 600mm) — but it does not need to be that big. In some parts of the world, it is referred to as Plexiglass or Perspex, but they are mostly brand names. I set the acrylic sheet up by placing it on two small stools, I also set up my Nikon SB-910 Speedlight on a small stand underneath.

Behind the scenes

My goal

My goal was to get the speed light to come through the opaque acrylic, and make the objects placed on top of it almost translucent. The trick is balancing the light to get enough detail without blowing out the highlights.

Settings

The Speedlight started at 1:1 but found the light was overpowering, and ended up dropping down to 1:64.

Camera settings were f/4.0, ISO 200, 1/125s and spot metering. I used TTL flash mode. I was using my Sony a7 II and my Sony 50mm macro lens with a Godox X1 trigger and receiver between the camera and Speedlight.

Picking the props

I tried some different fruits — grapefruit, kiwi fruit, blood orange, dragon fruit (which was too thick to work) and others. I then moved onto rose petals and other dried flowers, leaf skeletons and such. It was really interesting to see what worked really well and what did not.

Blood Orange close up
Blood orange
Dried Hydrangea
Dried Hydrangea
Dried Rose petal
Leaf skeletons
Leaf skeletons
Leaf skeletons
Kiwi Fruit
Kiwi Fruit
Grapefruit

As easy as it would be to pile on lots of different items, I felt it was best to start simply and work up from there. This is often the case when attempting something new. Plus I really wanted clear single shots of each item.

