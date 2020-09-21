Variable ND filters are a great choice for photographers looking to block some of the light coming into their cameras. They let you easily increase your exposure time, making it key for things like long exposures and video capture.

Variable ND filters have their problems though — color shifting, vignetting and cross hatching, to name a few. But they’re convenient, allowing you to easily turn the filter to adjust the amount of light reaching the camera.

Straight stop ND filters don’t typically have these problems, but are less convenient.

In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan and Kenneth Merrill compare variable ND filters from B+W, Syrp, Tiffen and Peter McKinnon’s PolarPro. How does the more expensive PolarPro compare to some of the cheaper options?