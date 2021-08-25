The last thing you want to be while traveling is weighed down and overburdened with gear. So, lenses for travel photography need to be compact, light and offer no compromises when it comes to image quality.

Fortunately, there are many options on the market today that are all of these things and more. Another positive with the do-it-all lenses we talk about in this roundup; they won’t destroy your bank account either. If you’re a photographer who wants one lens that can do it all while you travel, check out the lenses below.

Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3

Believe it or not, there are some affordable lenses for Canon RF mount cameras. One of those lenses just happens to be perfect for travel photography. The Canon RF 24-240mm f/4-6.3 covers a very impressive focal range for a lens as lightweight and as compact as this one.

Weighing just 1.65lbs (751g) and measuring only 3.2-by-4.8 inches (81.28-by-121.92 mm), this lens will keep you nimble while traveling. Incredibly, the RF 24-240mm features image stabilization, a configurable control ring, incredible optics and fast AF motors. This lens is perfect for landscapes, street, light wildlife photography, documentary photography and more. It’s a must-have for Canon shooters.

Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD (Sony E)

Weather sealing, a fast maximum aperture on the long end, and great optics are what make this Tamron lens perfect for travel photography. If you’re a photographer who uses Sony cameras and you want one lens that can do-it-all, the Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD is it.

Not only does this lens feature fast RXD autofocus motors and specialized elements to control sharpness and clarity, but it’s also very light and compact. This lens weighs just 1.27lbs (575.5g) and measures just 2.91 x 4.6-inches (74 x 116.8 mm) long. You won’t be bogged down on your adventures with this lens from Tamron. Be sure to check out our review.

Travel photography — Fujifilm Fujinon XF 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6

This all-in-one zoom for Fujifilm APS-C X mount cameras will give travel photographers a full-frame equivalent focal range of 27-206mm. That’s a huge spread that will enable you to capture just about anything while on your travels.

The Fujifilm 18-135mm f/3.5-5.6 is fully weather-sealed, which means you can keep on snapping without worry. Coatings on the optics help control ghosting, flaring and contrast when shooting in bright conditions. The linear AF motor is quick and quiet, while five stops of image stabilization make this lens easy to use. It weighs just 1.08 lb (490 g) and has measurements of 2.98-by-3.85 inches (75.7-by-97.8 mm). Travel photography has never been easier.

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3

Micro four-thirds photographers, rejoice! You have the perfect lens for travel photography. The Olympus M.Zuiko 12-200mm f/3.5-6.3 is a lens that will give you a full-frame equivalent focal range of 24-400mm. All of this range from a lens that weighs 1 lb (455g), and measures just 3.05-by-3.93 inches (77.5-by-99.7 mm). Get outta here!

Lenses like this are what make the micro four-thirds platform shine. The optics are top-notch. Three aspherical elements, one Super HR (high refractive index) element and two HR elements ensure your images are sharp and distortion-free. It has tons of weather sealing, a close 8.7-inch minimum focusing distance and fantastic autofocus motors. This lens is a steal!

APS-C Travel photography — Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD (Canon EF/Nikon F)

APS-C DSLR users, fear not, for there is a perfect travel photography lens for you too! The Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD has a long name, but it also has a long focal range. The 18-400mm (28.8-640mm equivalent) in a compact lens that’s weather-sealed, image-stabilized, and that weighs 1.56 lb (710g). Craziness!

This APS-C DSLR lens is perfect for travel photographers who want to capture everything from sprawling landscapes to wildlife quickly and easily. The optics are incredibly good, and the 2.5 stops of image stabilization will help when shooting at the 640mm equivalent end of things. This is a true all-in-one lens that will help you travel light, and not make compromises.