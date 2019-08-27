Share this post with your friends:
Combining the SpyderCHECKR with the SpyderCUBE for high-end results

The Datacolor SpyderX Capture Pro bundle comes with four tools designed to help you attain professional-level color accuracy and focus in your studio hardware. The SpyderLENSCAL, SpyderCHECKR, SpyderCUBE and SpyderX Elite are packaged together to assist you with calibrating your camera, computer monitor and post-processing software.

Two of the products, the SpyderCUBE and the SpyderCHECKR, work well as independent tools, but can also be mounted together for even better color and tonal accuracy. In the video below, I show how to use them during a studio shoot to obtain perfect colors in Lightroom Classic.

If you are after the best-possible image quality, then I suggest using the Datacolor SpyderX tools in your workflow. I’ve found them to be reliable, consistent and accurate and will continue using them in my photo business.

Let me know if you have any questions about these tools. I’m always happy to help.

Note: Datacolor sent a SpyderX Capture Pro kit for me to test in my photography business. Check out the other Datacolor videos here on Photofocus and on my YouTube channel to watch detailed hands-on reviews of each tool in the SpyderX Capture Pro kit: SpyderX Elite Colorimeter, SpyderCUBE, SpyderLENSCAL and SpyderCHECKR color calibration chart.

