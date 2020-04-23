Getting color right is a challenge that every photographer has to manage. This webinar shows how to use the X-Rite ColorChecker to calibrate a digital camera. Brenda Hipsher, X-Rite Brand Manager is our guest who along with Photofocus director of content Kevin Ames takes you through a fully color managed workflow in a short 37 minutes.
Some of the color managed workflow talking points in this webinar …
- Monitor calibration — the first step in a color-managed workflow
- The color of light — how the eye sees white
- Shooting the ColorChecker — for a master camera profile
- Camera calibration — getting the most accurate color from your sensor
- Master camera profile — how to make a dual illuminant digital camera profile
- Using a master digital camera profile — apply the profile then set the white balance
- Batch color correction — save tons of time adjusting white balance and exposure
- How a ColorChecker is made — it starts with paint on paper