Color concepts in still life photography — what’s in?

In colors …

In my part of the world (Australia) everywhere I go in stores, online, in magazines, etc., the IN color for home decorating is blue and cream (or off white). Yellow is also making a bold statement. Considering it is winter here, these seem almost summerlike colors, perhaps influenced by warmer climates?

Other areas online I find that berry colors seem to in style. Still life styling often seems to follow this trend, not always, but often. Color palettes come and go, and most still life photography is used for social media, or digital Magazines and advertising, as well of course for our own fun. It seems only reasonable for it to follow trends.

But what if the IN color is not to your liking? What if you do not have props, linens, flowers or whatever in those colors? Is it wrong to beat your own drum? Of course not!

Setting your own mood and color …

Do you shoot whatever is at hand, or do shoot more intentionally? Perhaps you shoot more for a mood or a season. Let’s face it — there are seasonal colors than there are IN seasonal colors. There is no right or wrong in setting your own color scheme and moods for your images, after all, they are YOURS. If you are partial to browns and gray and more somber colors, use them!

If you have a preference for reds, greens or pinks, why not use them? The same goes for if you like really bright color choices or something a little more pastel.

Adobe Color

Have you ever visited Adobe’s Color website? It’sa fabulous resource for artists and photographers, allowing you to pick colors and work to set schemes or moods. Have a play with different color palettes, perhaps combinations you may never think to try. Visit their Trends area to see what is ‘on trend’ around the world in different industries.

When following an influencer on Instagram, blogs and such I have seen there tends to be a run on a certain color for a week or even a month. This can be a great way to explore different color combinations, complementary color or monotones for instance. Perhaps try analogous or compound colors, for a particular color. For example, using red, burgundy and pink for berries.

Finding inspiration

Grab some images from the internet, or from your own galleries, that really grab your attention. Then bring them into the Create module in Adobe Color and extract the colors from that image. See if there is a pattern forming there for your taste and style. Perhaps you are really drawn to a color, for which you currently have no props, backgrounds, fabric, etc. Make yourself a shopping list, save images to your phone and then you can color match with fabrics and props in-store, in bargain bins or even your friend’s house!

What’s next?

Have fun and play! Create a shoot list for yourself, perhaps set a challenge to only shoot blue tones for a week or a month. Or try limiting yourself to reds, greens, browns or other colors.