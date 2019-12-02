Earlier today we told you about some great Cyber Monday deals, and now we’re back for more! B&H has a ton of deals on everything from cameras to lenses, bags, tripods, video equipment … the list goes on. Check out some of our favorites below, but hurry — some of these deals end at Midnight ET on December 2, 2019!

Western Digital drives

B&H is offering up to $200 off various sizes of the Western Digital hard drives. There are 18 options in total. With this savings, you can pick up a 6TB My Book external drive for just $99, or even a 14TB UltraStar 7200 rpm internal drive for $379.99! Click here to see all the options.

Zhiyun-Tech CRANE 3 stabilizer

If you’re looking for a gimbal with revolutionary features that will make video recording easier, look no further. This gimbal has an additional top handle, as well as a mini tripod attached to the bottom. It can hold up to 10 pounds. The CRANE 3 is $430 off, bringing the cost to just $469!

HyperDrive DUO USB Type-C Hub

Have a MacBook Pro and sick of dealing with countless adapters? The HyperDrive DUO has you covered. Originally $89.99, this USB Type-C hub connects to two USB-C ports on your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air, and fits in with the aesthetics of the laptop’s design. Available in silver and space gray, the HyperDrive DUO includes one Thunderbolt 3 port, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.1 Type-C port, one HDMI port, one SD card slot and one microSD card slot. And the best part? It’s $40 off, on sale for $49.99.

SanDisk Memory Cards

B&H is offering savings on various SanDisk memory cards. Save $15.91 on a 64GB Extreme PRO UHS-II SD card pack, or $30 on a 128GB card. Click here to see all the deals.

Canon EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM Lens

Looking for a great all-purpose lens for your Canon DSLR? The 24-70mm lens is on sale for $300 off, bringing the cost down to $1599. If you’re looking for a bit more of a telephoto reach, check out the savings on the 70-200mm, too.

Robus RC-5570 Vantage Series 3 Carbon Fiber Tripod

Keep your camera stable during your next outing with this heavy-duty Robus carbon fiber tripod. Capable of reaching 70.1 inches and holding a whopping 55 pounds, this tripod will have no problem in the elements! On sale for $479.95.

Atomos Ninja Inferno 7″ 4K Monitor

Need a recording monitor for your next video production? The Atomos Ninja Inferno is on sale at its lowest price ever — just $499!

Lowepro SlingShot 102 AW Camera Bag

Take your camera setup out on the road with this Lowepro sling bag. Designed to hold a camera with attached lens in addition to 1-2 lenses or flash units, this is perfect for the photographer on-the-go. Save $30 and get this for $39.95.

Vello Auto Extension Tube Set

Want to take macro photographs without the macro lenses? Or reduce your minimum focus distance? The Vello Auto Focus Extension Tube Set is a great, budget-friendly way to do both! Save 20% off on kits for Sony E Mount, Canon EF/EF-S, Nikon, Fujifilm X and Micro Four-Thirds.

ProGrade Dual-Slot SD Card Reader

One of our favorite SD card readers, the ProGrade Digital Dual-Slot UHS-II SDXC USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C card reader is fast and can read two cards at once! It comes with a magnet so you can attach it to the top of your laptop, or the bottom of your metal-framed desk. On sale for $59.99.

BenQ SW240 24.1″ 16:10 PhotoVue IPS Monitor

This monitor from BenQ offers a 1920×1200 resolution, as well as HDMI, DisplayPort and DVI-DL inputs. It covers 99% of the Adobe RGB color space, meaning it’s perfect for photographers who print a lot! It comes with a hotkey to make it easy to switch between Adobe RGB, sRGB and black and white formats. For $135 in savings, you can pick up the SW240 for just $314.95.

