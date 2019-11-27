Aah, Black Friday. The greatest time of the year, where we all rush to get that favorite present at those big box stores, and pray that we aren’t trampled in the process. Or you could just stay home, enjoy a mug of Hot Chocolate and browse these Black Friday deals that you can get online! Here’s our first part of some early Black Friday deals that you can already take advantage of. Stay tuned Thursday and Friday for even more deals!

To get started with any of these deals, visit our Holiday Shopping Guide for links and more details.

Platypod bundles

Platypod is offering some great bundle deals for Black Friday! With Platypod, you can get a light, small, practical mini tripod plate that’s secure enough to hold your heavy DSLR and telephoto lens. Because it doesn’t look like a normal tripod, you can take this virtually anywhere in the world and get a stable shot. Here are all the bundles Platypod is offering:

Max Macro Bundle: Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279.

Includes one Platypod Max with two LitraTorch 2.0 lights. Get two goosenecks for free! $339 value for just $279. Ultra Compact Travel Bundle: Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109.

Includes one Platypod Ultra with a Benro IN00 ball head. Get a multi-accessory set for free! $143 value for just $109. Accessorize Your Platypod: Includes two LitraTorch 2.0 lights and a multi-accessory kit. Get a gooseneck set for free! $239 value for just $209.

Skylum’s Luminar 4

Get the AI-centric Luminar 4, complete with new features like AI Sky Replacement, AI Skin Enhancer and Portrait Enhancer! For Black Friday, you can get Luminar 4 plus two, five or all extras for $79, $99 or $129. Here’s what you can choose from:

PDF Expert, an $80 value

Envira Gallery free plan, plus 30% off other plans, a $29 value

A free year of ViewBug’s Pro plan, a $118 value

A $75 discount to Xpozer

Three month of Clipchamp’s Create account, an $80 value

A free book fro Rocky Nook

Free looks from Luminar, a $25 value

Plus, if you purchase Luminar 4 through Photofocus, you’re eligible to get the Photofocus Bundle of extras! Click here for more information.

Lume Cube

With Lume Cube’s Black Friday specials, you can save 20% on the newly-released Lume Cube 2.0, a waterproof, self-contained LED light that’s perfect for photo and video work. It comes with a softening diffuser and CTO gel, as well ass a Modification Frame so you can mount gels and diffusers. You can also save on the Lume Cube Panel, a bi-color LED light, as well as the Lume Cube AIR.

Imagely website packages

Imagely, maker of WordPress website solutions for photographers, is offering 40% off site-wide for Black Friday! With this, you can pick up Imagely Pro — which includes NextGEN Pro so you can sell digital downloads and prints — for just $82.80! Plus you can take advantage of Imagely’s automated print fulfillment, which sends your files to leading print lab White House Custom Color (WHCC) so you can deliver photographs to clients without any extra work. Just use the code BF2019 during checkout to start saving!

Matt Kloskowski training

Get 10% off the “No Light? No Problem” 90-minute course, where you learn how to create visual impact with Matt Kloskowski’s editing techniques. Available for Lightroom Classic, Photoshop and ON1 2020, you’ll be taught how to adjust specific types of photos from start to finish. Want to get started with some of Matt’s tools? Check out his free toolkit, exclusively for Photofocus readers.

Illuminati IM-150 light meter

While most of our cameras have built-in light meters, they are rarely accurate. This is where an Illuminati comes in. The new IM-150 light meter will help you setup your lights faster than ever, and let you spend less time fixing bad color balance! Illuminati pairs seamlessly with your smartphone, letting you receive readings with the tap of a button. Regularly $399.99, you can save 20% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Xpozer frame and prints

Xpozer is offering some great savings on prints and frames. You can get a single print and frame for just $111.96 (originally $139.95), or a 4Pack for $243.16 (originally $303.95). We’ve been testing out the Xpozer system recently and absolutely love how easy it is. You can change out prints with your Xpozer frame in a matter of seconds!

Fuji cameras and lenses

Fuji is having some amazing deals on their cameras, including the X-Pro2, X-T30 and X-T20. You can get an X-Pro2 body for just $1299.95 — a $400 savings! Some of the company’s deals from October have also been extended, including the X-T3 with XF 56mm f/1.2 R lens for $1999.90 — a savings of $500. Check it all out on B&H!

ACDSee management and editing software

ACDSee is offering up to 70% off all its products, plus a complimentary copy of Video Studio 4! You’ll find products like ACDSee Photo Studio Professional 2020 for Windows for just $69.95 — a savings of $120! You can also save $20 on ACDSee Photo Studio for Mac 6.