Quick Tip: Change the Lightroom Classic background color

Want to switch out the background color in Lightroom? It’s easy. Select Lightroom CC > Preferences from the top toolbar (or on Windows, go to Edit > Preferences), and then click on the Interface tab. Once there, you’ll see a Background area where you can switch the color for the main and secondary windows to one of six options — white, light gray, medium gray (default), dark gray, darker gray and black.
Bryan Esler
Associate Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
