Imagely, maker of WordPress website solutions for photographers, has announced a whopping 40% off site-wide sale for Black Friday! Perfect for photographers looking to show off or sell prints, Imagely offers several WordPress themes and plugins, including the popular NextGEN Gallery.

Hurry, these deals end December 2, 2019. Visit our Holiday Shopping Guide to get started and see all of our favorite Black Friday deals!

Sell digital downloads and prints with Imagely Pro

Display your photographs with attractive, customizable designs and sell them directly to your clients! With Imagely Pro and NextGEN Pro, you can sell digital downloads and prints, as well as offer proofing for your clients.

The prints you sell are automatically fulfilled through White House Custom Color, one of the country’s leading pro print labs, without any extra work for you!

Attractively display your images with Imagely Plus

The Imagely Plus package gets you NextGEN Plus and all themes Imagely offers. With professional-looking themes and functionality, you can easily showcase your photos with several different customizable designs. Plus, with an Adobe Lightroom Classic plugin, you can publish to your galleries straight from your Lightroom catalog.