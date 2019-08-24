bird photography in the early moning fog
Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Capturing more striking bird photographs

Bird photography or photographing birds can be quite challenging. Why you ask? Birds are everywhere. It’s a piece of cake to make bird images.

Well, yes and no. It’s easy to acquire a photo of the avian species. It’s quite another to get a good or even excellent capture. Read on and I’ll give you some ideas to improve your number of keepers from a session as well as the one word, which will allow you to create more striking images.

What’s the one word for better bird photography?

Patience. In my opinion, learning to have patience in your bird photography will make you a stronger image-maker. There’s a tendency to get to a location, or to start photographing a new species, and begin immediately pressing the shutter button. You should take some time and study the behavior of your subject. Watch the movements for clues of when to shoot.

Patience. Waiting for the great Blue heron to maneuver into the clean area with the darker reflection made this one work for me. Lumix G9 with Leica 100-400mm lens.

Many birds tend to take off into the wind, especially the larger ones such as herons and great white egrets. Many species will defecate just before taking off. Hummingbirds will generally fly to the exact same branch just before feeding. They will approach the feeder and hover momentarily at the same position on return visits. Some birds will leap up to begin flight while others will use gravity to accelerate into motion.

With knowledge such as that, you can anticipate the exact moment to capture a bird beginning flight. While gorgeous portraits can be made I find that capturing moments of behavior tend to be more interesting.

Patience. Study photographs of your target birds before ever going on location. When you arrive at a target rich environment spend time observing behavior. Leave the camera down for a while. Look some more at your prey. This may even mean coming home not with photos, but with new knowledge for future sessions. Only when you can begin to anticipate the movements of your subject is it time to bring the camera up to your eye. Ultimately, you will become a better bird photographer faster if you practice patience.

What gear should you use?

As a former Panasonic Lumix Ambassador I had access to grow with the advent of mirrorless micro four-thirds camera gear. That is where most of my experience lies so that’s what I share. Many improvements came with mirrorless systems in my opinion. Smaller, lighter bodies and lenses were a huge change to help photographers in the field. Better electronic image stabilization built into the cameras and lenses has led to being able to handhold the camera in situations that, in the past, would absolutely require a tripod for bird photography.

sandhill cranes in filght bird photograpy
A longer reach with my micro four-thirds gear allow for hand-holding and acquiring a larger subject size.

I became a much better bird photographer when I acquired a longer lens. Being able to have a subject fill a large portion of the sensor even when at a distance means not disturbing the subject. There’s a tendency for birds to take to the wing when you get inside their comfort zone.

I used the Lumix GX85 for the image above. When the Leica 100-400mm f/4.0-6.3 came out I bought it. Since the sensor is half the size of full-frame cameras, the weight of the glass is relatively light as well. I can handhold this lens at 1/60s or 1/125s or less and still acquire sharp photos. This is a combo that has a similar reach to an 800mm full frame at less than four pounds.

With all that said, you can use any gear that fits your needs. All of the ideas, except for maybe the light weight and hand-holding, I share are cross-platform. Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Fuji and Sony are all wonderful pieces of technology.

What’s next?

I’ve got some more ideas on creating solid bird photography. Field tips, places to find subjects and processing ideas coming soon!

Yours in Creative Photography, Bob

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

Wade Right In: A Nature Photographer's Guide to Wading to Get the Best Shot

Wade Right In: A Nature Photographer's Guide to Wading to Get the Best Shot

Is Baiting Wild Birds For Photography Ethical?

Is Baiting Wild Birds For Photography Ethical?

Interview with Clay Taylor | Birding to Bird Photography

Interview with Clay Taylor | Birding to Bird Photography

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.