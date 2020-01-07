After being previewed last fall, Canon unveiled its EOS-1D X Mark III DSLR camera on Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). And by looking at its base specs, one might not be too excited by them. After all, the 20.1MP full-frame sensor isn’t exactly unseen in the industry. But look beyond that, and you’re left with a truly next-level DSLR camera.

With the massive upgrade Canon is offering with the 1D X Mark III, other companies designing DSLRs will surely follow suit and bring these advancements to the forefront.

“The Ultimate EOS”

Canon has said it themselves — the 1D X Mark III is “The Ultimate EOS.” And it is surely that. The 1D X Mark III is by far the most impressive digital camera the company has come out with. Professionals who need this kind of workhorse will surely drool all over this camera. Just look at the specs:

Native ISO: 100-102,400

Extended ISO: 50-819,200

Optimized low-pass filter

New HEIF format

DIGIC X Image Processor with added power efficiency

Speeds up to 16 fps with viewfinder, or 20 fps in live view

Buffer of 1000 RAW images

Two CFexpress card slots

Dedicated DIGIC 8 processor for autofocus

191 autofocus points, or 525 autofocus points in live view

Eye Detection AF in live view for stills and video

28 times more resolution than the 1D X Mark II

Weather sealing

Impressed yet?

Clearly Canon is targeting photographers shooting the Olympus in 2020. I can’t imagine having 16 fps in a traditional DSLR, and a buffer that I’d never in my right mind come close to. For sports, wildlife and other action shooters … this really is the perfect camera.

Taking DSLR video to the next level

If you weren’t over the moon with the specs for still images, the video capabilities of the 1D X Mark III are truly groundbreaking. Canon’s DSLRs are known for their great video capabilities, and the 1D X Mark III is no different.

Having internal RAW 5.5K video at 60 fps is simply unmatched. But then Canon adds some great standard modes on top of that, along side 10-bit 4:2:2 recording and Canon Log. If you’re shooting video with a DSLR, this simply will make your life that much easier, and your videos that much more flexible to post-processing and other edits.

Speedy and accurate Eye Detection AF

While Sony is known for its top-notch Eye AF possibilities in its mirrorless cameras, Canon has brought a similar technology to the 1D X Mark III. It’s clear Canon is targeting Sony with this, and it’s definitely something I can see coming to other Canon DSLRs down the line … and hopefully their EOS R line, too.

So who’s the 1D X Mark III for?

If you haven’t figured it out already, Canon is positioning the 1D X Mark III similar to its older brothers — for professional photographers who also need strong video capabilities. The 1D X Mark III is as close as you’ll come to a dedicated high-end video camera. So if you’re shooting both stills and video … this is the answer.

It doesn’t come cheap — at $6499, it’s one of the most expensive DSLRs on the market today. But if you need that type of power, the 1D X Mark III is probably the best you can get right now in a DSLR footprint.

Lead photo background by Jeremy Bishop on Unsplash