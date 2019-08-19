Calibrating your camera’s autofocus system with the Datacolor SpyderLENSCAL

Making sure your camera’s autofocus system is properly calibrated can be important for a variety of reasons:

Determining if your lens’ AF servo is operating properly

Determining if your camera’s AF sensors are accurate

Calibrating your lenses for a specific working distance; for example portraiture or macro

The Datacolor SpyderLENSCAL is designed to help owners of DSLR cameras ensure their autofocus systems are operating accurately. In the video here, I show how to use the SypderLENSCAL autofocus calibration test chart from my office studio.

The Datacolor test chart is made out of a durable plastic material and folds flat when not in use. It is designed to be mounted on a tripod or a light stand using the 1/4-by-20″ bolt in the base and comes with an integrated bubble level that allows you to properly align it with your camera body. In order to properly use the tool, your camera needs to support autofocus fine-tuning adjustments. In general, mid-level and higher DSLRs like the Nikon D7500, Canon 5D Mk III, Nikon D850 and Canon 1D Mk IV support AF fine-tuning.

The SpyderLENSCAL is one of the tools in the four-tool SpyderX Capture Pro kit. Datacolor sent one of their brand-new SpyderX Capture Pro kits for me to test in my photography business. Check out the other Datacolor articles and videos on Photofocus to watch detailed hands-on reviews of each of the tools in SpyderX Capture Pro kit — SpyderX Elite Colorimeter, SpyderCUBE, SpyderLENSCAL and SpyderCHECKR color calibration chart.

