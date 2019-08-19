Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

Calibrating your camera’s autofocus system with the Datacolor SpyderLENSCAL

Making sure your camera’s autofocus system is properly calibrated can be important for a variety of reasons:

  • Determining if your lens’ AF servo is operating properly
  • Determining if your camera’s AF sensors are accurate
  • Calibrating your lenses for a specific working distance; for example portraiture or macro

The Datacolor SpyderLENSCAL is designed to help owners of DSLR cameras ensure their autofocus systems are operating accurately. In the video here, I show how to use the SypderLENSCAL autofocus calibration test chart from my office studio.

The Datacolor test chart is made out of a durable plastic material and folds flat when not in use. It is designed to be mounted on a tripod or a light stand using the 1/4-by-20″ bolt in the base and comes with an integrated bubble level that allows you to properly align it with your camera body. In order to properly use the tool, your camera needs to support autofocus fine-tuning adjustments. In general, mid-level and higher DSLRs like the Nikon D7500, Canon 5D Mk III, Nikon D850 and Canon 1D Mk IV support AF fine-tuning.

The SpyderLENSCAL is one of the tools in the four-tool SpyderX Capture Pro kit. Datacolor sent one of their brand-new SpyderX Capture Pro kits for me to test in my photography business. Check out the other Datacolor articles and videos on Photofocus to watch detailed hands-on reviews of each of the tools in SpyderX Capture Pro kit — SpyderX Elite Colorimeter, SpyderCUBE, SpyderLENSCAL and SpyderCHECKR color calibration chart.

Let me know if you have any questions. I’m always happy to help!

Share this post with your friends:
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

You might also like:

How to use the SpyderCHECKR for accurate and consistent colors

How to use the SpyderCHECKR for accurate and consistent colors

How to use the Datacolor SpyderCUBE for white balance and contrast

How to use the Datacolor SpyderCUBE for white balance and contrast

Customizing Nikon Z 6 & Z 7 function button for autofocus

Customizing Nikon Z 6 & Z 7 function button for autofocus

Thanks to our partners who make Photofocus possible:

Drobo – Drobo is the smartest storage solution in the world. Drobo is storage that protects data — photos, videos and everything else — from hard drive failure. Drobo is peace of mind for the working pro or serious amateur who have a lot of external drives cluttering up the desktop. Save 10% with the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS.

Lume Cube – Proudly known as the World’s Most Versatile Light™, Lume Cube represents the future of LED Lighting. Check out the new Lume Cube STROBE, offering anti-collison lighting for drones!

Backblaze – Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud. Back up your Mac or PC just $6/month.

B&H – B&H is a world renowned supplier of all the gear photographers, videographers, and cinematographers need and want to create their very best work.

Skylum – Your photos, more beautiful in minutes. Makers of Luminar, Aurora and Photolemur, Skylum adapts to your style and skill level. Check out the new Luminar 3, now available.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction – creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love…in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

Viewbug – Learn and improve your photography with over 500 videos. Trusted by millions around the world, join over 2 million photographers who already use Viewbug.