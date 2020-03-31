As photographers, we’ve spent hours taking photos and processing them using image editing programs such as Luminar. It would be a shame to lose these precious images because of a hard drive failure, a natural disaster or even worse, a theft.

We can avoid this by building a set it and forget it 3-2-1 Backup plan. The 3-2-1 Backup concept is simple — three copies of your data: Two stored locally, one stored offsite preferably in a cloud service like Backblaze or CrashPlan. It’s a concept that has worked great for me for many years.