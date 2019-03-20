Beyond Technique Podcast with Jakob Dall | Photofocus Podcast March 20, 2019 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Jakob Dall!
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes.
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Jakob Dall.
Today we chat about:
- How Jakob gained traction as a photojournalist
- Why photography is considered a universal language
- The role of storytelling in his body of work
- The difference between being a freelance photographer and being an employee
- The role of relationship building in his business
- Some of the toughest assignments he’s done
- The reason he wants to bring attention to non-mainstream events
- His latest climate change documentary
- The role of PhotoShelter in his business
- How he stays sane while covering troubling events
- Advice to new photographers who want to break into photojournalism
You can find Jakob at:
- JakobDall.com: Jakob’s portfolio site
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.