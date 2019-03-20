Beyond Technique Podcast with Jakob Dall | Photofocus Podcast March 20, 2019 by Photofocus Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Jakob Dall!

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. In today’s episode we chat with photojournalist Jakob Dall.

Today we chat about:

How Jakob gained traction as a photojournalist

Why photography is considered a universal language

The role of storytelling in his body of work

The difference between being a freelance photographer and being an employee

The role of relationship building in his business

Some of the toughest assignments he’s done

The reason he wants to bring attention to non-mainstream events

His latest climate change documentary

The role of PhotoShelter in his business

How he stays sane while covering troubling events

Advice to new photographers who want to break into photojournalism

You can find Jakob at:

JakobDall.com: Jakob’s portfolio site

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place.

