BenQ impresses with professional monitors for wide array of budgets

As I begin to plan my next computer move later this year, I was excited to check out the BenQ booth at WPPI to see what they could offer. In addition to the SW271 monitor we’ve reviewed previously, BenQ offers several monitors geared toward professionals that can fit into any budget.

BenQ debuted two new professional-grade monitors at the show — the 32-inch PD3220U and 27-inch PD2720U. Both monitors come with an upgrade color gamut that is compatible with DCI-P3 and Display P3. They also feature Thunderbolt 3 connectivity for Mac users.

PD3220U/PD2720U

Upon first glance, both monitors are very impressive. The colors and sharpness were spot-on. It features a virtually bezel-less design, and can easily be switched from horizontal to vertical orientation. It comes with two USB-C ports, allowing for daisy chaining with two 4K monitors.

But most impressive? The color.

“Color accuracy is still the key we’re focusing on. All our monitors get calibrated in the factory according to the sRGB color standard,” said Jason Lee, product manager at BenQ.

Specs

The monitors come with an impressive 100% sRGB coverage and 95% P3 (96% on the PD2720U) color space with IPS technology. It also has HDR10 content support to really make sure your colors and sharpness pop when viewing video. The monitor also offers out-of-the-box color calibration, working to ensure that your colors are correct before you go to print.

The monitor also comes with several specialized display modes:

Darkroom mode: Adjusts the image brightness and contrast for better clarity and sharpness

Adjusts the image brightness and contrast for better clarity and sharpness Animation mode: Enhances the brightness of dark areas without overexposing bright regions

Enhances the brightness of dark areas without overexposing bright regions CAD/CAM mode: Accentuates the finest details to produce improved display performance in several CAD design software tools

Additional specs include:

3840×2160 @ 60 Hz resolution

1000:1 static contrast ratio

Thunderbolt 3, HDMI, DisplayPort inputs

300 cd/m² brightness

178°/178° viewing angles

5ms response time

10-bit support for 1.07 billion colors

Built-in USB 3.1 gen. 2 hub

The PD3220U retails for $1199, while the PD2720U retails for $1099. Both are expected to be available in mid-March.

Hotkey Puck G2

Both the PD3220U and PD2720U also come with the Hotkey Puck G2, a “puck” that allows users to switch color modes, or customize to their own liking. Users can adjust the brightness, contrast and volume of the monitor through the buttons and dial on the puck. It’s intuitive and very easy to use, and a great alternative that doesn’t force you to reach to the monitor to change settings.

At the booth, BenQ had the puck setup to switch between sRGB, Adobe RGB and black/white modes. This is a great option for photographers who regularly deal with prints and online-specific photographs.

SW240

In addition to the two new monitors above, BenQ showed off its budget-friendly SW240 monitor. A 24.1″ monitor featuring 99% Adobe RGB, 100% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3 coverage, the monitor retails for just $399. Don’t let the price fool you — this monitor is truly professional-grade.

It comes with features such as black and white mode, calibration and more. It’s a 10-bit IPS panel with 14-bit 3D LUT hardware calibration. Additional specs include: