A lot of photographers know about Sigma lenses. But did you know the company also makes cameras? I got to check out the new Sigma fp camera during WPPI and learn a little more about it.

A high-end contemporary camera for still and video

Sigma recently released its latest camera: The fp. This dust- and splash-proof compact device is both a great still camera and a really high-quality cinema camera. It offers eye and face detection autofocus and a full-time electronic shutter.

On the video side, we can record a 12 bit cinema video file on the full-frame sensor, which is revolutionary in such a small device. With this, 1TB of data will equate to 52 minutes of footage.

Highly adaptable

Sigma’s new fp camera has been designed to be built out as a modular system. More and more people are adapting old Leica lenses and mounts that are small and light. A lot of them also use a director’s viewfinder to scout locations to mimic the different sensor sizes. This allows them to see what a shot is going to look like. Their new PL to L-mount adapter, the MC-31, is meant to be used with high-end cinema lenses. Think about all your favorite pieces of equipment in a mix and match concept, and you pretty much get the idea behind the fp.

Best of both worlds

Whether you are a photographer looking to do more video or a videographer looking to do more still photography, the Sigma fp could be a serious contender. It offers flexibility, seamless “still to video” workflow and a full-frame sensor in one of the smallest bodies in the market. Click here to view Sigma’s new fp camera full specs.

On the lens side

It’s hard to talk about Sigma’s products without talking about their lenses. Things have really picked up since the introduction of their lenses for Sony E-mount. Their incredibly fast focus and excellent quality optics are meant to compete with the best lenses out there. They even mentioned that they were having a hard time making them fast enough to meet the demand — basically, they’re pretty much on perpetual backorder, which shows just how popular they are!

Native or third-party lenses … that is the question

I told Sigma’s rep I was a Sony shooter. I’ve asked him what would make me chose between a Sony 24-70mm f/2.8 and a Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8. The answer was been pretty simple: The price. The Sigma is over $1000 cheaper than the Sony.

Sigma takes pride in offering great quality products at a significantly reduced price point. Most of their E-Mount lenses have the same Sony specific buttons to program while having a comparable weight and being weather sealed. To get more information about their 70-20mm f/2.8, head to this article!

What about you?

Are you using your camera mostly for video or for still photography? Perhaps a combination of both? Have you ever used a Sigma camera? Are you a fan of third-party lenses? Please let me know your thoughts below; I’d love to hear from you!