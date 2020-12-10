Photos are meant to be printed and hung. In this digital age, that means taking our photos out of the virtual world and bringing them into our real world.

This mindset inspired the photos and the photographers in this series of Amazing Photography articles and it can inspire you too. Like any change, it requires a thought-shi”. Going from thousands of digital-only photos to real photos that surround you, in your home and on the wall, is a radical change. But it is more than worth it. Read on to find out how you, too, can use this mindset to do even more with your photos.

You’ve got this

We named this book Amazing Photography because photography aﬀects our lives in amazing ways. When we shoot with intention, shooting photos to hang on the wall, the power of every photo we take is multiplied. Photographing for your own home is the best way to keep your photos and all the good they bring to your life.

By hanging your own photos as large prints on the wall, you personalize your environment in the purest way. Every time you see them, you’ll feel a burst of pride and energy. As Richard de Bruin said, you’ll feel “moments of happiness” seeing your own photos on the wall.

Photography for your home

Printed photos bring much more than a more intense viewing experience. From our own experience and from photographers around the globe, here are a few of the top beneﬁts to intentionally shooting photos to hang in your home.

Travel and see more. Share more stories with family and friends Improve your photography. Personalize your environment. Create photo souvenirs. Shoot with more purpose.

You’re reading “Amazing Photography” on Photofocus and own the printed version, too*

*Offer applies to the United States only

Every other week a new photo and the story behind it will be published here on Photofocus. Clemens and Ivan have made copies of “Amazing Photography” available for the cost of shipping — $8.99 alone. The book retails for $29.99 regularly. Here are some highlights …