Lume Cube is running a contest on adventure photography. It’s open to all skill levels of photographers. The adventures are those that any experience seeker would make photos of. Someone stepping off a train, a mountain goat in craggy rocks, riding a camel, an ice cave sojourn or even buying food from a street vendor are all great subjects for this contest.
Click here to for the overview.
Prizes
-
(1) Grand Prize:
— Lume Cube AIR (value $70)
— $250 Gift Card to Lume Cube store
— Manfrotto Befree Advanced Carbon Tripod and Lowepro ProTactic 450 AW II Backpack Kit (value $590)
— Full suite of Skylum Software — Luminar 3, Aurora HDR, Photolemur, & AirMagic (value $245)
-
(1) 1st Runner-Up:
— Lume Cube AIR
— $100 Gift Card to Lume Cube store
— Lowepro ProTactic BP 350 AW (value $260)
— Choice of 2 Skylum apps (value varies)
-
(1) 2nd Runner-Up:
— Lume Cube AIR
— $50 Gift Card to Lume Cube store
— Manfrotto Befree Advanced Aluminum Tripod (USD $190)
— Choice of 1 Skylum app (value varies)
-
(3) Partner Prizes:
— Ultimate Lume Cube Adventure Lighting Kit (value $280)
— Manfrotto Befree Live Carbon Tripod + Lowepro Whistler BP 450 AW II (value $750)
— Luminar 3 + 7 Signature & 24 Premium Looks (value $429)
Enter your photos today!
Entries are accepted from February 15, 2019, through March 31, 2019.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Adventure photography contest from Lume Cube - February 21, 2019
- Photographer of the Day: Kevin Kelleher - February 19, 2019
- How to use the whites & black sliders in Lightroom - February 19, 2019
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.