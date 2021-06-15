Selfies have made their way into the world of photography. And as a photographer, you should know how to make your own images look their best.

We’ve gathered three great tutorials from Matthew Jordan Smith, a well-known fashion and portrait photographer. These tips may help you (and they certainly should be shared with the masses).

Camera angle

In part one, learn to adjust the camera angle.

The right background for great selfies

In part two, improve the framing of your background.

Partial shade and soft light

In part three, learn how to avoid direct harsh light.

