Overnight, Fujifilm announced the X-T4, its latest flagship model in the X series of mirrorless digital cameras.

Featuring newly designed in-body image stabilization (IBIS), a quiet new shutter unit, a new vari-angle LCD screen, Eterna Bleach Bypass Film Simulation and a new large-capacity battery, the X-T4 is quite the upgrade over the company’s X-T3 model, which was first announced in September 2018.

The X-T4 focuses on several creative features for both stills and video. The camera features the X-Trans CMOS 4 sensor and X-Processor 4 combination, and has 26.1 megapixels. It can shoot mechanical up to 15fps and electronic up to 30fps, and has improved autofocus, even down to -6EV.

But what may entice users the most is the camera’s new vari-angle touchscreen LCD. New on the X series of cameras, the LCD allows users to swivel, angle and hide the screen as they wish. Despite being a heavy request by photographers, fully articulating screens are still pretty rare on today’s cameras. It’s great to see Fuji embrace this.

This is even more important when it comes to the video side of things. Capable of shooting 4K up to 60fps, or super slow-motion video at 240p Full HD, the upgrades with video quality and the articulating LCD screen should benefit vloggers quite a bit.

Fujifilm has long been known for its classic style and film-like emulations. And those continue to be of importance with the X-T4. But it’s clear Fuji has stepped up its game with this upgrade. With the improved autofocus, vari-angle touchscreen and video upgrades, the X-T4 continues to be the company’s flagship camera.

The X-T4 is available in black and silver for $1699.95, and is available for preorder.

B&H has the camera as being released on April 30, 2020, but Fuji has officially committed to a spring release. I expect this may be due to the current state of health overseas due to Coronavirus. I would not be surprised if this camera received a slower than normal roll-out because of this.

The camera should be a great upgrade to those already in the Fuji system, or for those who have been waiting to dive in based on this heavily anticipated upgrade. Be sure to stay tuned to Photofocus in the coming weeks for a more in-depth look at this new camera.