2019 WPPI live trade show interview: Olympus

The Photofocus team attended the 2019 WPPI Conference and had a chance to walk the trade show floor, attend classes and join in on photowalks.
During a break, I met up with both Olympus Associate Manager Technical, Public Relations Eric Gensel and Olympus Visionary Joe Edelman. We talked about the Visionary program and the benefits of going mirrorless.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
