2019 WPPI live trade show interview: Aircam

The Photofocus team has been attending the 2019 WPPI Conference, and had a chance to walk the trade show floor, attend classes and join in on photowalks. In this video, I had a chance to talk with Aircam co-founder Evan Williams about a unique tool for event photographers. Imagine photographing an event and every image is accessible for the guest INSTANTLY on their smartphone. Watch the video to learn more.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
