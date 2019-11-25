Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it! As our entire team gears up for Thanksgiving, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few gift ideas that are valued between $251 and $500. Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping!

Genaray SpectroLED Essential 500 Bi-Color LED 2-Light Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

These lights have quickly turned into my go-to when it comes to videography, as well as still photography when I don’t have the ability to use strobes. With a variable color temperature from 3200K to 5600K, and adjustable light intensity, these lights can be adjusted to any situation. $439.88; available via B&H.

Nissin Di700A Flash with Air 1 Commander Kit

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This is my everyday speedlight! I always at least 2 in my Think Tank bag, although I usually have 3. It is terrific as an on camera speed light, although I use it quite often in a multiple set up. The Air 1 Commander is a fantastic radio for off camera flash. You can control the power of each flash head from the Commander, no need to go the flash to adjust the power. You also have the choice of TTL or manual for each flash. $289; available via B&H.

DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Expansion Kit

Recommended by Vanelli

This DJI Osmo Pocket Gimbal with Expansion Kit put together by B&H includes an Osmo Pocket gimbal, wireless module, controller wheel, accessory mount and a 32GB microSD card. This is a perfect gift for photographers looking to get into vlogging or looking to offer video to their clients. $388.95; available via B&H.

Xpozer 4-pack

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Swap out your photos in a flash with Xpozer! This 4-pack includes an Xpozer frame and four prints that you can hang in a matter of seconds. With a lightweight frame and great photo quality, Xpozer will help you fill your walls! Get a 30-by-45 inch setup for $303.95; available via Xpozer.

Think Tank Photo Airport Advantage

Recommended by Rick Friedman

I have dragged this Thank Tank case to the Middle East and back several times. Yet I use it as my everyday camera kit. Empty it weighs under six pounds, which matter when you are traveling internationally. I can pack two cameras with lenses, a few more lenses, a couple of Nissin flashes and whole lot of other things I need on an assignment.

The front pocket that is designed for a 15” laptop, I often use for my small light stands and FlashBender softboxes. Like everything Think Tank Photo makes it’s designed by photographers and very well made. If you beat your gear like I do, this is a great case! $259.75; available via B&H.

Photography business coaching with Mark Rossetto

Recommended by Bryan Esler

I first met Mark out at WPPI. Based out of Australia, Mark offers photography business coaching courses to help you improve your marketing and engagement with clients. I did a half day coaching session with him, which was unbelievably helpful in terms of tuning what exactly I needed to do to reach potential clients. Check out his sprint courses on markrossetto.com.

Illuminati IM-150

Recommended by Kevin Ames | Read review

The IM-150 connects to smartphones to measure light — both brightness for getting super accurate exposures and color for picture perfect white balance. This tiny meter runs on a pair of AAA batteries and comes with and compact case and accessories. $399.99; available via B&H.

Imagely Lifetime Plan

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Sell your photographs on your WordPress site with automated print fulfillment through WHCC. Imagely takes no commissions and can save you hundreds to thousands of dollars every year compared to your current photo e-commerce service. $399; available via Imagely.com.

Lensbaby Composer Pro II with Sweet Optic 35

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This is a really fun lens to work with! I love the different look I can get out of my Lensbaby. It’s like having a more versatile TS lens. It’s great for photographing panoramics, although I sometimes use it to photograph people. Another thing I really enjoy using this lens for is shooting from planes with my Infrared converted Nikon. $349.95; available via B&H.

X-Rite i1 Studio spectrophotometer

Recommended by Kevin Ames

Color calibration is key to making great photographs. It begins with a calibrated monitor and continues all the way to calibrating the paper in your printer. The X-Rite i1 Studio is the perfect device to calibrate everything a photographer uses everyday. $489; available via X-Rite.

WANDRD PRVKE 31L Backpack

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

This is by far my favorite backpack since I got it earlier this year. It has plenty of customizable space inside, plus the top pocket folds down and expands! Very comfortable bag that can hold all your gear. $289; available via B&H.

Think Tank Airport Security v3.0 carry-on

Recommended by Kevin Ames

This roll aboard camera case has room for practically everything the traveling photographer wants in the overhead bin. There’s room for camera bodies with battery grips, lenses including a long one (400mm) attached to a body, light meter, extra memory cards, cables and more.

The zippers on the large compartments can be secured with an integral TSA security lock. There’s room for a 15” laptop and a tablet too. There are handles on the top bottom and one side to make heaving it into an overhead bin straightforward. $419.75; available via B&H.

MagMod MagBox 24 Starter Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

When it was time to upgrade my lighting equipment, I looked no further than MagMod. Having used their speedlight modifier system for several years, I was excited to try out the MagBox. I wasn’t disappointed. The 24-inch octabox fits perfectly into my shooting workflow, whether it be for headshots or food, and provides a very attractive light that works perfectly. $289.95; available via B&H.

Digital Photo Academy classes

Recommended by the Photofocus team

Looking for new photography experiences? Check out Digital Photo Academy’s live courses, where you learn from the experts in the city closest to you! Here are some of our favorite experiences:

Godox AD200 TTL Pocket Flash Kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler

If you haven’t heard of the Godox AD200 lights, you have to check these out. It comes with a standard speedlight head as well as a bare bulb head, giving you two different qualities of light. With a flash variability of 1/128 to 1/1, these flashes are perfect for anyone wanting studio-quality strobes at a more compact size. $299; available via B&H.

Savage Rainbow RGB Ringlight

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This ring light gives you terrific light with a choice of 360 colors. Color Temperature from 2700 to 10,000K. I shoot through this ring light or use it as a side light. It is perfect to use with the Savage LED Wand. $279; available via B&H.

Wacom Intuos Pro Medium

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

My life has completely changed going from a mouse to the Wacom Intuos Pro Medium tablet. This tablet features pressure sensitivity, perfect for those tricky editing situations. It’s become my everyday navigation device when using my computer, and has made photo editing significantly easier! $329.95; available via B&H.

Synology DiskStation DS218+ 2-Bay NAS Enclosure

Recommended by Julie Powell

If you have a hobbyist, this might be a great idea for image storage. For the serious photographer or enthusiast, you may need to look at something a little larger. $298.99; available via B&H.

Rode Wireless GO

Recommended by Bryan Esler

As someone who’s just recently got into videography, the Rode Wireless GO has been a game-changer. Paired with a Rode lav mic, the Wireless GO is a compact way to record audio during interviews with clients. $278; available via B&H.