Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it! As our entire team gears up for Thanksgiving, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few gift ideas that are valued between $501 and $1000. Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping!

Tamron lenses

Recommended by Rick Friedman

I recommend the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 for Sony, the 35mm f/1.4 and 35-150mm f/2.8-4. The 28-75mm is my go-to lens when I am shooting with my Sony camera. I have several other lenses for Sony — this is one I use more than any other! $879; available via B&H.

For the 35mm, it’s so sharp and so crisp! I love working with this lens. It is amazing at low and high ISO values. You’ll absolutely love the quality of this glass! $899; available via B&H.

Finally, the 35-150mm I really like to use for location portraits. It’s tack sharp! At 150mm it gives you a terrific tight headshot and at 35mm it gives you a great environmental portrait — all in one lens. $799; available via B&H.

Drobo 5D3

Recommended by Bryan Esler

As photographers, we have to make sure that our images are protected. And there’s no better way to do that than utilizing a 3-2-1 backup solution. The first line of protection for me is the 5-bay Drobo 5D3 RAID, which features disk redundancy. If one drive fails, I’m automatically protected with copies of my images on other drives. $699; save 10% with the code PHOTOFOCUS at drobostore.com.

Dynalite B5 Monolight Strobe

Recommended by Rick Friedman and Kevin Ames

This powerful (400 watt second) flash can be used in manual or TTL auto. Additionally, it has hyper sync, strobe effects and is battery powered for super portability. The optional transmitter controls the flash or groups of B-5 flashes from the camera. $795; available via B&H.

Gnarbox 2.0

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Super durable to take practically any abuse thrown at it, and with 1TB storage it can hold more than enough photos from a trip or client work. $899; available via B&H.

Weekend trip to a national park

Recommended by Bryan Esler and Levi Sim

Take that new camera or lens you just bought for Christmas and go on a trip! I just got back from Moab National Park, and it was an amazing experience — certainly something I’d never see in Michigan! If you go during the offseason, you’ll be met with less tourists and more photo opportunities. Do your research before, find the best hidden gems in the park, and get to packing!

Sigma 50mm f/1.4

Recommended by Kevin Ames

50mm is a perfect first prime lens for every photographer. This fast, f/1.4 lens is super sharp. It works on both full frame and crop sensor cameras. $829; available via B&H.

ViewSonic VP2785-4K 27″

Recommended by Bryan Esler

When I was in need of an external monitor for my new MacBook Pro, ViewSonic was one of the top brands on my list. The VP2785-4K is a 27-inch monitor that gives amazing color depth and accuracy. It’s tack sharp, and stays out of the way with its slim profile. Featuring USB-C connectivity, it also takes care of charging my laptop, which means there’s one less cord I have to worry about! $899; available via B&H.