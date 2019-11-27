Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it! As our entire team gears up for Thanksgiving, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few gift ideas that are valued at over $1000. Check out our complete gift guide and start shopping!

Tamron 24-70mm f/2.8 G2 lens

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This is the lens I use the most! It is the perfect mid-range zoom lens. It focuses fast and is incredibly sharp. This lens is always on one of my cameras. $1099; available via B&H.

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III kit

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

Olympus’ latest micro four-thirds camera is perfect for any type of photographer. With its compact size, you can experience up to 6 fps with the mechanical shutter, or 10 fps using Silent Sequential Low settings. Fully weathersealed, this camera (despite its light weight) is a rock. In my tests, it held up to dirt and dust without a problem. With pro-level features like High Res Shot and Pro Capture, this is a great second body for professionals, or a great primary body for photography enthusiasts. The kit comes with the 14-150mm f/4-5.6 lens. $1499; available via B&H.

Westcott FJ400 2-light location kit

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Super portable lights that pack a punch, can accept numerous light modifiers and are camera brand agnostic. $1999.90; available via B&H.

Epson SureColor P800 Inkjet Printer

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

If you want to up your print game and provide prints for yourself or clients, look no further than the Epson SureColor P800. This printer can print up to 17 inches wide, uses pigment ink cartridges and has automatic black switching. $1195; available via B&H.

Canon Image Program Pro-1000 17″ Pro Inkjet Printer

Recommended by Kevin Ames

It’s been said that the print is the final expression of the photographer’s intent. This pro quality inkjet printer handles paper up to 17” wide from letter thickness to heavyweight fine art papers. An extra set of the 12 vibrant Canon inks assures the printer can handle the needs of prolific photographers.

FUJIFILM X-Pro3

Recommended by Bryan Esler

The latest rangefinder-style camera by Fuji will take you back to the days of film with details that you won’t find in any other camera! With a hybrid mechanical and electronic viewfinder, you can combine the days of old with today’s mirrorless world. $1799.95; available via B&H.

Wacom 15.6″ MobileStudio Pro

Recommended by Bryan Esler

Take your computer and tablet on-the-go in this 2-in-1 mobile solution. Running a full version of Windows, you can edit your photos or video with a Wacom pen right on the screen! $3449.95; available via B&H.

Olympus 12-100mm f/4 PRO lens

Recommended by Bryan Esler

If you’re in the market for a great all-in-one lens for micro four-thirds systems, the Olympus 12-100mm f/4 is the perfect choice. Perfect for that photowalk you’re going on or that vacation you’ve been planning, the 12-100 is a great all-purpose lens with a fixed aperture. It’s crystal sharp and has great quality! $1149; available via B&H.

Apple 16″ MacBook Pro

Recommended by the Photofocus team

It looks like Apple may have finally solved the keyboard issue that has plagued its MacBook Pro lineup for the past few years. The new laptop features smaller bezels, more power and customizable memory up to 64GB. Starting at $2399; available via B&H.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct lens

Recommended by your hopefully winning lottery ticket

Because … why not?!? $7996.95; available via B&H.