Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it! As our entire team gears up for Thanksgiving, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few gift ideas that are valued between $26 and $50. Check out our complete gift guide here.

Rogue Flash Grid

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This is great for controlling the spread of light from your speedlight. I use it for hairline lights or to accentuate areas of a photograph. It’s a perfect combination with the Rogue Flashbenders, and is a permanent part of my kit. $39.99; available via B&H.

MagMod MagBounce

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

A must-have in any event photographer’s bag, the MagBounce increases the size of light coming off your speedlight, and does so in a soft manner that’s appealing in photographs. $49.95; available via B&H.

Chocogram: Print your own photo

Recommended by Julie Powell

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Sure this is more of a novelty present, but you could add their business logo if they are a professional, or one of their own photos if they are a hobbyist. $28.95; available via Chocogram.com.

Rogue Super Soft Reflector

Recommended by Rick Friedman

This is a great reflector! I carry one in my Think Tank case at all times. It’s compact, but opens to a good size for one model. I really like the light from the softer silver side. You get a nice kick from the light without being harsh. Available in two sizes; 20-by-40 inches and 32 inches. $29.95; available via B&H.

Lensball

Recommended by Julie Powell

There are various different companies selling crystal lens balls, Lensball has a tripod mount and a free standing mount and claim to be VERY clear. I have a few friends that swear by these. I must admit I have a cheaper version (with no mounts) and they are loads of fun, IF I remember to pack it and take it with me. $44; available via Lensball.com.

Think Tank Photo Cable Management 30 v2.0

Recommended by Bryan Esler

This was first recommended to me by fellow Photofocus author Scott Wyden Kivowitz. I have five of these in the office, as well as a 20 and 10 size. They all hold various items of smaller gear. While technically meant for cable management, I have one bag for my Rode mic setup, another for my Platypod kit, another for some of my MagMod gels and accessories. It’s a great way to stay organized, and it makes it easy to grab when you’re running out the door! $29.75; available via B&H.

Matthews Super Mafer Clamp with 5/8″ pin black

Recommended by Kevin Ames

The Matthews Super Mafer Clamp is a motion picture production mainstay. The removable 5/8” baby pin provides an additional mounting point on a light stand for a flag, reflector, diffuser or even a second light. This is a great addition to any lighting kit. $37.40; available via B&H.

Photo-opoly

Recommended by Julie Powell

Monopoly is always a fun family game, and a photography version could be loads of fun, unless of course the whole family are sick to death of you ALWAYS talking about photography! $36.65; available via Amazon.

Adobe Creative Cloud

Recommended by the Photofocus team

For any type of creative, a subscription to Adobe Creative Cloud is a must. For photographers, you can get started with the Photography plan for just $9.99 a month, which gives you Lightroom, Lightroom Classic and Photoshop. Or if you have bigger needs like video editing, check out the All Apps plan, which is currently 40% off through November 29, 2019. Visit Adobe.com for more information.

Full-sized Chocolate Camera

Recommended by Julie Powell

More an expensive gimmick, but if you have a chocolate loving camera friend, then this could be a fun gag present, albeit a little on the pricey side. $45.23; available via The Chocolate Workshop.