Black Friday and Cyber Monday will be here before you know it! As our entire team gears up for Thanksgiving, we wanted to compile some of our favorite gifts for photographers this holiday season. Below are a few gift ideas that are great as stocking stuffers, under $25. Stay tuned as we tell you about our favorite gifts for the holidays over the next week!

Camera Cleaning Kit

Recommended by Julie Powell

I am always looking for bits and pieces, and I have one in every camera bag, and always seem to be running out of bits and pieces, new cleaning solution and lens cloths — these are great as stocking fillers or Kriss Kringle gifts, I have actually purchased a few as Christmas Gifts for photography associates with some nice chocolates. $19.95; available via B&H.

FotodioX Macro Extension Tubes

Recommended by Lauri Novak

I always hear people say they NEED a macro lens but can’t justify the cost. Macro extension tubes are one of the most inexpensive ways to start learning macro photography. These particular ones are manual everything, and using them really makes you stop and learn what and how to shoot macro manually. $9.29; available via B&H.

Impact Convertible Umbrella with Removable Black Backing

Recommended by Bryan Esler | Read review

These Impact umbrellas have proven themselves worthy, standing the test of time whether you’re photographing indoors or out. Available from B&H in various sizes starting at 30 inches.

Giottos Rocket Blaster Dust-Removal Tool

Recommended by Kevin Ames

Keep your camera sensor clean with the Giottos Rocket Blast duster. This squeeze blower removes dust with gentle puffs of air. It’s much safer and more cost effective than canned air. $16.99; available via B&H.

Canon RC-6 Wireless Remote Control

Recommended by Lauri Novak

I received a wireless remote as a gift one year and it’s something I use quite often. Anytime you don’t want to be touching your camera to release the shutter this comes in handy. Long exposures, macro images and just the freedom of not having to stand near the camera at all times when you’re shooting. $21.95; available via B&H.

MagMod MagGrip

Recommended by Scott Wyden Kivowitz

Get away from Velcro and start using a light modifier system for your speedlights that are modern, durable and strong. Once you have a MagGrip, the possibilities are endless, allowing you to add grids and several other lighting modifiers attached with magnets. $24.95; available via B&H.

Books

Recommended by Lauri Novak

There are just a few about subjects ranging from art to marketing to inspirational and how-to. If someone on your list is learning photography there are thousands of options for stocking stuffers. Here are books that have topics related to the art and creative side of photography. Some of my favorites are “Understanding Color in Photography” by Bryan Peterson and “An Audience of One” by Srinivas Rao.

Temba Lens Covers

Recommended by Julie Powell

These really are for the photographer who seems to have everything, but after a little investigating I am thinking that they could be VERY handy, especially for photographers on the go. Small, light weight and adaptable, they fit many standard lenses and come in different sizes. $19.95; available via B&H.

Kickflip

Recommended by Lauri Novak | Read review

I love this little thing that attaches to my laptop. It keeps it at just the right angle while also helping to keep my computer cool. $17.95; available via BlueLounge.com.

Novelty photography T-shirts

Recommended by Julie Powell

These are actually really good and I own a few. My Hubby has so many novelty T-shirts for Movies and TV shows. They can get a good laugh and they can actually make you stand out in a crowd. I have one that I usually wear when I run a workshop, so people know who I am, especially ones I have not met before. Check out all the options at spreadshirt.com.

Museum passes

Recommended by Lauri Novak

Give someone the gift of art. As photographers, museums are very inspirational. Study the old master’s paintings and how they used light and composition to create their masterpieces. It’s very helpful when learning and can also b e a good way to get ideas for your own creativity.