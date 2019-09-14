Weekly Wrap-Up: September 8-14, 2019

This week at Photofocus brought us a few gear-centric articles, a Lightroom Classic tutorial and some huge news from Photofocus!

Serge Ramelli started off the week by showing us best practices for editing in Lightroom Classic, while Chris Anson discussed backups and protected storage with a Drobo 5C. Erin Holmstead documented her switch to the Godox lighting platform and Bob Coates talked about forcing perspectives with a wide-angle zoom lens. And our Photofocus team announced our huge, year-long 21st birthday celebration, where you get to take home the gifts!