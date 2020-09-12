This week, Bob Coates kicked things off by exploring Starry Sky AF and Live Composite on Olympus’ OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera. Then, Bryan Esler talked about the X-T4 and the nostalgia it provides.

Sara Kempner walked us through the technique of panning landscape images, while Jemma Pollari gave us a few tips on how to achieve a styled wedding photoshoot — even during a global pandemic. Finally, Ken Lee interviewed Ron Pinkerton about his nightscapes taken in the Mojave Desert.

Create amazing astro photos with Olympus Starry Sky AF and Live Composite -
Night photography has challenges. When you add sky, challenges multiply. Have you ever gotten back from a Milky Way shoot and found that your star
Nostalgia brought into the 21st century: The Fujifilm X-T4 -
In a world that’s becoming increasingly into the full-frame life, I was curious. Where exactly does Fujifilm’s X-T4 fit in? Sandwiched between micro four-thirds and
The art of landscape panning -
(Editor’s Note: We welcome Sara Kempner to Photofocus. Sara is an outdoor photographer specializing in fine art landscapes, lifestyle and sport and recreation imagery. She
Quick tips for an effective styled wedding photoshoot -
When you’ve got some space between wedding bookings (or, I don’t know, a global pandemic cancels every wedding in your calendar), a styled photoshoot is
Night photographer Ron Pinkerton: Made in the Mojave, part one -
Ron Pinkerton is a gifted night photographer who incorporates his love of the desert and its rich history in his images. These can be seen

