This week, Bob Coates kicked things off by exploring Starry Sky AF and Live Composite on Olympus’ OM-D E-M1 Mark III camera. Then, Bryan Esler talked about the X-T4 and the nostalgia it provides.

Sara Kempner walked us through the technique of panning landscape images, while Jemma Pollari gave us a few tips on how to achieve a styled wedding photoshoot — even during a global pandemic. Finally, Ken Lee interviewed Ron Pinkerton about his nightscapes taken in the Mojave Desert.

What you missed on Flipboard this week

