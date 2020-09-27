This week, Lauri Novak walked us through how to back up images on our smartphones. Then, Sara Kempner told us about putting the experience ahead of everything when it comes to photo excursions.

Ken Lee reviewed the Robus RTH-1050 ball head, while Julie Powell gave suggestions on how to get your work featured in publications. Finally, Bryan Esler talked with Olympus Visionary Peter Baumgarten about how he sees the world differently.

back up mobile photos Mobile Mondays: Are you backing up your mobile device images? - Lately, I’m sad to say I’ve seen several of my friends lose images due to not having a proper backup system in place. Here at
Lessons from the field: Putting the experience first - (Editor’s Note: We welcome Sara Kempner to Photofocus. Sara is an outdoor photographer specializing in fine art landscapes, lifestyle and sport and recreation imagery. She is based out
Locking it down: Reviewing the mighty Robus RTH-1050 ball head - I had the opportunity to try out the Robus RTH-1050 ball head, using it for two consecutive nights of long exposure photography in a remote
Looking to get your work featured in publications? - Are you looking to get your work featured in publications? Granted this is not something for everyone, but many photographers have been asking for some
Innovative technologies drive Peter Baumgarten to see the world differently - If there’s anyone that understands Olympus cameras and the company’s vision, it’s Peter Baumgarten. Based on Manitoulin Island in Northern Ontario, Peter is known in

What you missed on Flipboard this week

Each week, we publish a variety of curated storyboards with some of our best content! Here’s what was on the docket for this week. Be sure to follow us!