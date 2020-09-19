This week, Nate Torres dove into whether photography helps to improve your memory. Then, Bryan Esler previewed the upcoming LuminarAI feature, AtmosphereAI, to let you add things like fog, steam and mist to your images.

Lauri Novak gave her first experience with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III, while Levi Sim taught us how to effectively use gels to counterbalance difficult lighting situations. Finally, Sean McLean powerfully documented his experience with the California wildfires.

Does photography improve your memory? - Photography and photographs have always been used to eternalize a moment before they soon become a memory. But do they actually improve your memory? If
Add depth and weather effects to your images with AtmosphereAI - With LuminarAI officially announced for release this holiday season, we’re starting to get a first look at some of the features in the new program. AtmosphereAI If you’ve
Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III My first experience with the Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III - I was recently given the opportunity to try out the OM-D E-M1 Mark III along with the M. Zuiko 7-14mm f/2.8 PRO, 100-400mm f/5.0-6.3 and
Portrait Tips: How to gel the sun - Light and color are the only things your camera records, so those things should be a the top of your mind for every photo you
Monster fires: Documenting and picking up the pieces of the California wildfires - (Editor’s Note: We welcome Sean McLean to Photofocus. Sean is a photographer and software engineer residing in the Santa Cruz Mountains near Santa Cruz, CA. Sean

What you missed on Flipboard this week

Each week, we publish a variety of curated storyboards with some of our best content! Here’s what was on the docket for this week. Be sure to follow us!