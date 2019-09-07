Weekly Wrap-Up: September 1-7, 2019

With summer winding down and the kids going back to school, the team at Photofocus brought some really unique articles this week to get your creativity juices flowing!

We hope you had a great week! This week at Photofocus, Julie Powell told us about 10 alternatives to photographing on a white background, Jason Hahn discussed which aspect ratios work best for wildlife photography and Serge Ramelli took us behind his journey in editing landscapes in Lightroom Classic. Also this week, Giulio Sciorio concluded his two-part series on Lightroom tips and Levi Sim talked to us about the mindset behind family portraits. It was a great week for us, and we can’t wait to show you what we have in store next week!