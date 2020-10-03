This week, Kevin Ames walked us through how he decorates his walls, while Joy Celine Asto profiled photographer Dan Lior, featuring his photographs of the Achuar tribe.

Ken Lee told us how to stack images to capture the ultimate Milky Way photo. Then, we previewed the upcoming guided workflow in LuminarAI. Finally, Jemma Pollari presented a seven-day challenge to help boost your creativity.

What you missed on Flipboard this week

Each week, we publish a variety of curated storyboards with some of our best content! Here’s what was on the docket for this week. Be sure to follow us!