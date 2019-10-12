The first full week of October kicked off with a bang, with lots of great reviews and educational content from our team.

Lauri Novak kicked off the week talking about how to be a mentor, while Bryan Esler talked reviewed Impact white satin umbrellas. Rich Harrington gave his insight on Lume Cube 2.0, Kevin Ames reviewed his Xpozer print and Nate Joaquin Torres gave us three tips to get started with event photography.