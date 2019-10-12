The first full week of October kicked off with a bang, with lots of great reviews and educational content from our team.

Lauri Novak kicked off the week talking about how to be a mentor, while Bryan Esler talked reviewed Impact white satin umbrellas. Rich Harrington gave his insight on Lume Cube 2.0, Kevin Ames reviewed his Xpozer print and Nate Joaquin Torres gave us three tips to get started with event photography.

be a photography mentor Being a photography mentor - Vanelli wrote a great article about asking for a mentor, having a mentor and finding a mentor. It made me think about the other side
An umbrella nightmare — Impact to the rescue - For years, I’ve relied on white umbrellas for my off-camera lighting work. They’ve worked great. I still have two 7-foot umbrellas by Paul C. Buff
Lume Cube 2.0 is a brilliant addition to your photo or video gear bag - I’ve been a massive fan of the Lume Cube lights since I first discovered them (you can pick one up here). The small size of
My Xpozer print of the Eiffel tower hangs over my sofa. My Xpozer print arrived today! - I week ago I wrote about ordering my first Xpozer print. It arrived today and in less than half an hour, I had the 30-by-45
Three powerful event photography tips for beginners - (Editor’s Note: We’d like to welcome this guest post from Nate Joaquin Torres. Nate is a photographer based in Orange County/Los Angeles who specializes in portrait,