The week after the annual Photo Plus everyone was asking “Where was Sony?” Kevin Ames has the answer. Next up, Scott Wyden Kivowitz talks about a wedding photographer’s fail and professionalism. Michèle Grenier takes us into the Zeiss look, then Bob Coates explains the wisdom of having a backup of your computer’s start-up drive. Julie Powell goes outside with her macro lens aimed at the colorful fall leaves. The new Skydio 2 drone is put through its paces by Chris Anson. Happy photography!

PhotoPlus New York: Where was Sony? - PhotoPlus 2019 wrapped up at the Javits Center in New York yesterday. All of the camera manufacturers — Canon, Fuji, Nikon, Olympus and Panasonic —

Wedding photography fail, or how to be a professional - There is a Facebook post from a photographer that has gone viral. With 1,300 comments and 208,000 shares, I think this post is just getting

Diving into the ZEISS look at PhotoPlus - A couple of days ago, I made an interview at PhotoPlus with Tony Wisniewski from ZEISS. He introduced me to their line of lenses, and

Clone your master hard drive - When you clone the hard drive that contains your operating system and applications you could save yourself from some serious heartache. When your master hard

Photographing fall leaves with your macro lens outdoors - In my last article, I talked about and showed you some ways to photograph macro fall leaves indoors. This time I’d like to go outside