This week on Photofocus, Erin Holmstead gave us some tips on how to get started with light painting, while Julie Powell gave us some great ideas on creative Halloween photoshoots! Vanelli walked us through the new Luminar 4 interface, while Bryan Esler gave us his in-depth review of the new Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III. Kevin Ames capped off the week with a one-on-one interview with Skylum CEO Alex Tsepko.

