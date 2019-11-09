This week featured huge announcements for Adobe Creative Cloud applications, including Lightroom and Photoshop. Bryan Esler talked to members of the Lightroom and Photoshop teams to give you an idea of what you can expect, and what might be on the horizon! Levi Sim taught us how to up our selfie game with a Platypod, Bob Coates walked us through processing a black and white portrait and Julie Powell taught us how to create still life images with indirect natural light.

It was a great, busy week at Photofocus! We hope you had a great week making pictures.

Mirrorless Sony a9 review photo Switching from DSLR to Mirrorless: My six months review - It’s already been six months since I switched from DSLR to mirrorless. Here’s my review and thought on my experience so far. Today marks my
Exclusive: What’s next for Lightroom? - Fresh off of Monday’s updates to Lightroom and Lightroom Classic, I sat down with Tom Hogarty, Senior Director of Project Management for Lightroom, at Adobe
Post processing a photographic portrait - You can use post-processing software to take an image to a new level. We don’t always have the opportunity to get everything lit exactly as
Exclusive: Photoshop 2020, the age of the machine - While Adobe released Photoshop on the iPad on Monday morning, there was also a lot of buzz of its grown-up sibling, Photoshop on the Desktop.
Portrait Tips: You need to up your selfie game - You’re a photographer, for Pete’s sake! Shouldn’t your photos be just a little better than average? Selfies made with a phone at arm’s reach are
Exclusive: Embracing touch with Photoshop on the iPad - Last year at Adobe MAX 2018, the company announced development of Photoshop on the iPad. There was a lot of excitement built up around that,

