Happy Thanksgiving to all! We have a feast of great articles from the week on Photofocus.

Leading off is Julie Powell with her take on Xpozer prints, followed by a great review of two micro four-thirds wide-angle zooms from Bryan Esler. Next up is the crazy idea for photographing stars with telephoto lenses from Levi Sim. Amid controversy about the viability of Olympus’ camera business, Bryan Esler counters with the new lens roadmap from this venerable camera maker. The Wrap-Up wraps with the answer to “Why does color cast matter?” from Kevin Ames.

All of us at Photofocus wish you a great Thanksgiving/Cyber Week.

Welcome to Xpozer, a new way to print and hang your images - Welcome to Xpozer, a new way to print and hang your images. I was recently asked to look at and review Xpozer printing and framing
Battle of the ultra-wide micro four-thirds lenses: Panasonic vs. Olympus - When I switched to micro four-thirds a couple of years ago, first with Panasonic and now Olympus, I knew one of my first lenses would
Are you crazy? You can’t use a long lens for stars! - Wondering what to get the photographer on your list who has “everything?” Take a look at the Photofocus Holiday Shopping Guide for gift ideas and
Olympus reveals updated lens roadmap for 2020 - A week after addressing rumors that had circulated over the company’s possible sale, Olympus has announced updates to its M.Zuiko Digital lens roadmap. The company
Why does color cast matter? - Color cast is everywhere. Take a photo of a snowscape on a sunny day. The snow is blue, not white because it reflects the color

