Happy Thanksgiving to all! We have a feast of great articles from the week on Photofocus.

Leading off is Julie Powell with her take on Xpozer prints, followed by a great review of two micro four-thirds wide-angle zooms from Bryan Esler. Next up is the crazy idea for photographing stars with telephoto lenses from Levi Sim. Amid controversy about the viability of Olympus’ camera business, Bryan Esler counters with the new lens roadmap from this venerable camera maker. The Wrap-Up wraps with the answer to “Why does color cast matter?” from Kevin Ames.

All of us at Photofocus wish you a great Thanksgiving/Cyber Week.