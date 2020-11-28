This week, Sara Kempner kicked things off, showing us different ways how to turn images into greeting cards. Then, Lauri Novak gave us some great gift ideas, perfect for any photographer this holiday season.

Nate Torres explained the difference between AF-S and AF-C, while Joy Celine Asto highlighted a food/portrait mash-up featuring donuts. Finally, Jemma Pollari walked us through some creative edits to family photos in the upcoming Luminar AI software.

Have you checked out our Holiday Shopping Guide yet? You can still save BIG on some amazing Black Friday weekend deals!

Three reasons to turn your images into greeting cards - I’ll admit, the first time I looked into printing greeting cards with my landscape images, I ended up giving up on the idea. The profit
2020 Holiday Gift Guide: Photography essentials - How many of you are asked what you want for gifts, but know that if you tell family and friends camera gear or photography-related items
Photography 101: The difference between AF-S and AF-C - Let’s be honest and admit that many communities love using abbreviations that often make beginners confused. Today’s article is about AF-S and AF-C, the importance of
Food photography and portraits mashup in “Donut Doubles” - I absolutely love it when two different genres or creative disciplines come together to create something unique and interesting. I find it to be one
Applying creative edits to family photos in LuminarAI - Once you have applied corrections in LuminarAI for teeth and eye whitening, there’s a lot more that you can do to enhance your photos with