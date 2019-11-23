This week on Photofocus, Chris Anson talked about sculpting light with Capture One while Bryan Esler talked with Olympus about their recent rumors. Levi Sim gave us tips on what NOT to do on Thanksgiving, and Michael Kubeisy showed us a behind-the-scenes look at using Lume Cubes on a Hollywood set. Finally, Julie Powell walked us through how to make quick and easy portraits with the new AI portrait tools in Luminar 4.

We hope you had a great week making pictures!