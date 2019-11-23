This week on Photofocus, Chris Anson talked about sculpting light with Capture One while Bryan Esler talked with Olympus about their recent rumors. Levi Sim gave us tips on what NOT to do on Thanksgiving, and Michael Kubeisy showed us a behind-the-scenes look at using Lume Cubes on a Hollywood set. Finally, Julie Powell walked us through how to make quick and easy portraits with the new AI portrait tools in Luminar 4.

We hope you had a great week making pictures!

Sculpting light and color in landscapes, part one - While Capture One Pro 12 has my favorite RAW processing engine of all the editors that I’ve used, it also has a powerful set of
Olympus addresses rumors of sale - Earlier this week, Bloomberg posted an article in which they interviewed Olympus’ CEO, Yasuo Takeuchi. It was implied in the article — without a quote
Portrait Tips: How to ruin Thanksgiving in three easy steps! - Thanksgiving is next week in the U.S., and it’s one of the biggest, most-celebrated holidays of the year. Family and friends gather from all around
I have eyes on you, with Lume Cube - When photographing surveillance, I kind of feel like a sniper. You have someone in your sight — they have no clue — and then you
Quick and easy portraits in Luminar 4 - As someone who works on a lot of creative portraits, I was fairly keen to try out the new Luminar 4. I had been asked

Make your list and check it twice, with our Holiday Shopping Guide!