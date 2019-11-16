This week on Photofocus, Kevin Ames talked to Skylum’s Dima Sytnik about the impending release of Luminar 4 and Scott Wyden Kivowitz discussed what improvements could be made to one of Lightroom Classic’s newest features — multiple export. Bryan Esler debunked the rumor about Olympus shutting its doors, talking about what’s next for the camera company. Bob Coates taught us the importance of photographing what we love, and finally Lauri Novak let us into the world of vision boards.

We hope you had a great week making pictures!

Skylum’s chief product officer on artificial intelligence in Luminar 4 - On November 18, 2019, Skylum will release Luminar 4, the AI photo editing tool for anyone who makes pictures. At PhotoPlus in New York, I
Lightroom Multiple Export Is Great, But Could Be Better Lightroom Classic multiple export is great, but could be better - With Lightroom Classic 9.0, you can export one image, or a batch of images, using multiple export presets. This new feature is a huge time
No, Olympus isn’t shutting its doors - In fact … Olympus — which is celebrating its 100th year in business — is far from closing. This wasn’t going to be my original
Making images: Believe in yourself - Bosque del Apache National Wildlife Preserve is a favorite place of mine to photograph large waterfowl. Each year during the annual migration you can find
vision board What’s all this talk about vision boards? - In the last two years, my friend and mentor, Ron Clifford, who runs a Thriving Photographers group on Facebook, has challenged group members with creating

Enter our 21st Birthday Celebration contest. You just might win a camera!