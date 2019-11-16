This week on Photofocus, Kevin Ames talked to Skylum’s Dima Sytnik about the impending release of Luminar 4 and Scott Wyden Kivowitz discussed what improvements could be made to one of Lightroom Classic’s newest features — multiple export. Bryan Esler debunked the rumor about Olympus shutting its doors, talking about what’s next for the camera company. Bob Coates taught us the importance of photographing what we love, and finally Lauri Novak let us into the world of vision boards.

We hope you had a great week making pictures!