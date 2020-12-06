This week, Ken Lee got us ready for the winter season by showing us the OpenSnow app. Then, Sara Kempner told us how to find inspiration to photograph in winter weather.

Bryan Esler reviewed the Sigma 100-400mm super telephoto lens for Sony cameras, while Darren Miles gave us his thoughts on the Profoto brand. Finally, Julie Powell presented some creative ideas for photographing drinks.

Mobile Mondays: Finding snow with the OpenSnow app for iOS - In the Southwest and elsewhere, much of the snow we get is in the mountains or higher elevations. What’s the best way to determine when
Finding inspiration to photograph in winter weather - Unless you’re lucky enough to live somewhere where the sun shines all year, you’ve probably been met with the winter photography doldrums. I live on
Sigma 100-400mm offers superior performance in a compact footprint - I was torn when I was offered the chance to review the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS Contemporary lens (B&H | Amazon) for Sony.
Has Profoto lost its way? - Let’s get one thing out of the way — this is not a hit piece on Profoto. I’ve been an avid user and proponent of
Capturing the perfect drop - Whether it’s cocktails or mocktails, it’s those little details that can make all the difference in your photos. Capturing the perfect drop is easy with